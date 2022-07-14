Hit Peacock TV Series Renewed for Season 2

Peacock is officially bringing hit series Dr. Death back for a second season. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the first season of Dr. Death told the story of disgraced real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed 38 patients over the course of his career. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Dr. Death will be getting a second season, and will follow an anthology format, telling the story of a different physician.

Season 2 of Dr. Death will follow Paolo Macchiarini, an innovative surgeon that was given the nickname "Miracle Man." When investigative journalist Benita Alexander enters his life, however, lines are blurred and people discover that Paolo isn't exactly who he says he is.

Patrick Macmanus served as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the first season of Dr. Death, but he'll be strictly involved in the second season as an executive producer. Writer and EP Ashley Michel Hoban will be stepping up to take over showrunner duties for the new installment.

"The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him," said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we're in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban."

"I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the Dr. Death universe with this fascinating story," said showrunner, writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban. "This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can't wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is Dr. Death with our fans."

"Ashley Michel Hoban brings us even further into a reality that is far stranger than fiction with the next chapter from executive producer Patrick Macmanus and this extraordinary Wondery podcast," said Jennifer Gwartz, EVP, UCP. "We're thrilled Peacock wanted to build and expand on the original series with this new shocking story."

Are you excited for a new season of Dr. Death? Let us know in the comments!