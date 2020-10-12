Joshua Jackson Cast To Replace Jamie Dornan In Dr. Death

✖

Former Dawson's Creek and Fringe star Joshua Jackson has been tapped for the titular role in the upcoming series Dr. Death, in development at NBCUniversal's Peacock. Based on the podcast by Wondery of the same name, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Jackson is stepping into the role which was originally to be played by Jamie Dornan. The Fifty Shades of Grey star had to bow out of the role after COVID-19 related production delays with the series resulted in a scheduling conflict. Production on the series will reportedly begin later this fall. Jackson joins a cast that already includes Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.

Dr. Death tells the true story of Texas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, who was accused of maiming 33 patients and killing others. Jackson will take on the role of Duntsch with Baldwin taking on the part of neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and Slater appearing as vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, a pair of doctors that set out to stop Dr. Duntsch as the bodies begin to pile up. Patrick Macmanus serves as creator and executive producer on the project. The official description of the series reads:

"Dr. Death tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jamie Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us."

Maggie Kiley (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, American Horror Story) will direct the first two episodes and also serve as executive producer. Others involved as EPs include Hernan Lopez, Jason Blumenthal, Marshall Lewy, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black.

Peacock marks the latest streaming service to appear on the market, debuting earlier this summer with one thing that almost every other streamer won't offer: a free tier. There are actually three tiers of Peacock available from Peacock Free to Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month) to an Ad-Free version of Peacock Premium ($9.99 per month). The free version does not have access to the entire Peacock library and is only able to stream "select episodes of marquee Peacock originals." The service not only has its own originals but is the exclusive streaming home for shows like Parks and Recreation and the eventual destination of The Office after it leaves Netflix.