Peacock to Become Next-Day Streaming Service for NBC and Bravo Shows

Current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows will soon be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Fans of the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live, and other popular NBC shows used to turn to Hulu in order to stream their favorite shows after they air. That will all change starting September 19th, as Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. Peacock premium customers already had access to Bravo series.

"We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. "From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month."

As an added bonus, Peacock is providing new customers with a special Fall celebratory offer. Throughout the month of September, new customers will be able to sign up for Peacock's premium tier for just $1.99 per month, or $19.99 for an entire year, and enjoy access to their favorite NBC and Bravo series, as well as Peacock's massive offering of movies, TV shows, live sports, news, and more.

It's not too much of a surprise that NBCUniversal would look to consolidate its TV shows to the streaming service it has a substantial stake in. There are also the continued rumblings that Hulu will eventually be folded into Disney+. Adding new episodes of NBC and Bravo shows should help increase Peacock's subscriber numbers to help it compete with the likes of Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and Paramount+.

Some of the new episodes Peacock can expect include One Chicago, along with the network's late-night lineup of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live. There are also returning hits like La Brea, New Amsterdam, and Young Rock, competition shows including The Voice and America's Got Talent, and highly anticipated new series such as Quantum Leap and Lopez vs. Lopez to look forward to in the fall.

Bravo's impressive catalog includes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm, and Watch What Happens Live, and will soon add The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Winter House and Below Deck Med in the fall as well.

Peacock Originals arriving in the fall features Last Light, Vampire Academy, A Friend of the Family, The Calling, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Feature films include Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Beast, Nope, and Meet Cute. Peacock also has live sports like Sunday Night Football, exclusive MLB, Premier League, WWE, IndyCar, and Notre Dame football coverage, the FIFA World Cup, and more.