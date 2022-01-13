Peacock’s Supernatural Academy Trailer Released

The first teaser trailer for the Peacock original animated series Supernatural Academy has arrived. The series, based on author Jaymin Eve’s bestselling book series The Supernatural Academy, stars twin sisters Jessa and Mischa. Jessa is a confident and popular girl raised in the supernatural world, while Mischa is an offbeat outsider raised in the human world. The twins meet each other for the first time when their mother reunites them and reveals to Mischa their supernatural heritage. Mischa then joins Jessa at Supernatural Academy. The Peacock YA animated fantasy series will force the sisters to work together to trust one another, while also saving the world.

Supernatural Academy‘s trailer also introduces some of the other students at the school, along with evil threats awaiting them this 16-episode season premiering on January 20th. Allen Bohbot is the executive producer of Supernatural Academy. Steve Ball is the series director, and Jody Prouse is the animation director. The animated series is developed and written for television by Gillian Horvath, with original theme songs composed by John Majkut. 41 Entertainment (Kong- King of the Apes, Tarzan and Jane, Super Monsters) produces with animation services provided by ICON Creative Studio.

“It is so incredible to see my original story come to life in this high-quality animation project,” said The Supernatural Academy author Jaymin Eve. “I am so grateful to both Peacock and 41 Entertainment for believing in me and I am sure that all of the fans of the books are anxiously marking January 20th on their diaries.”

Larissa Dias (Supernatural, Falling Skies, Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart) voices Jessa Lebron, and Gigi Saul Guerro (Marvel Super Hero Adventures, Into the Dark: CULTURE SHOCK, Super Monsters, Nina’s World) voices Mischa Jackson/Lebron. The rest of the voice cast includes Vincent Tong (Ninjago, Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild, The Dragon Prince) as Maximus/Max, a natural leader as proven through his watchful eye on his younger brother Braxton; Cardi Wong (Are you Afraid of the Dark?, Supergirl) as Braxton/Brax, the lovable, goofy and smooth talker of the group; Shannon Chan-Kent (You, Woke, Good Trouble, Life Sentence) as Elda Kristov, the daughter of the Headmaster of the Supernatural Academy and Jessa’s main rival for Queen Bee status; Bethany Brown (Charmed, The 100) as Terra, Jessa’s lifelong bestie; Brian Drummond (Mega Man: Fully Charged, The Willoughbys) as Headmaster Kristov, who proves himself to be manipulative, villainy, and self-righteous as he plots against the Lebron twins from the moment they are reunited; Barbara Kottmeier (Supernatural, Motive, Falling for Vermont) as the twin’s mother Lienda Jackson/Lebron; Alessandro Juliani (Battlestar Galactica, The Magicians, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, The 100) as the twin’s father Jonathon Lebron, head of the World Council and the Alpha Wolf of the Lebron pack; Ali J. Eisner (Fraggle Rock, Gisele’s Big Backyard) as Jae, a Faerie whose music has the literal charm to soothe savage beasts and create new life; Diana Kaarina (The Hollow, Barbie, My Little Pony, Strawberry Shortcake) as Santra, the new history teacher at Supernatural Academy; and Kathleen Barr (Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Johnny Test) as Yufon, a powerful and stern member of the World Council.

