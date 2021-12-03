Supernatural Academy Animated Series Ordered at Peacock, Main Cast Revealed

Peacock has ordered a full season of Supernatural Academy, a YA animated fantasy series based on author Jaymin Eve’s bestselling book series The Supernatural Academy. 41 Entertainment will produce the series starring twin sisters marked at birth. One sister is raised in the supernatural world, while her sister was brought up in the human world. Another difference between the two is the sister raised in the supernatural world is confident and popular, with her human-world sister an offbeat outsider. A reunion of the sisters will take place at Supernatural Academy, though neither one is really excited about it. “These adversarial twins will have to learn to get over their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves – and save the world!” the logline reads.

“It is so incredible to see my original story come to life in this high-quality animation project,” said The Supernatural Academy author Jaymin Eve. “I am so grateful to both Peacock and 41 Entertainment for believing in me and I am sure that all of the fans of the books are anxiously marking January 20th on their diaries.” As Eve noted, January 20, 2022, is when Supernatural Academy makes its debut on Peacock, with 16 30-minute episodes.

Allen Bohbot is the executive producer of Supernatural Academy. Steve Ball is the series director, and Jody Prouse is the animation director. The animated series is developed and written for television by Gillian Horvath, with original theme songs composed by John Majkut. 41 Entertainment (Kong- King of the Apes, Tarzan and Jane, Super Monsters) produces with animation services provided by ICON Creative Studio.

The robust voice cast and character descriptions are below:

LARISSA DIAS (Supernatural, Falling Skies, Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart) as “Jessa Lebron.” Jessa is a popular Wolf Shifter in her junior year at the Supernatural Academy. She has everything a girl could ever ask for including a supportive father and four best friends with their own unique supernatural skills.

GIGI SAUL GUERRO (Marvel Super Hero Adventures, Into the Dark: CULTURE SHOCK, Super Monsters, Nina’s World) as “Mischa Jackson/Lebron.” Raised by a single mom with a tendency to move from place to place, Mischa has never fit in anywhere. The timid, creative and sweet natured girl transforms after realizing her mother has hidden who she truly is for sixteen years.

VINCENT TONG (Ninjago, Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild, The Dragon Prince) as “Maximus.” Max is a natural leader as proven through his watchful eye on his younger brother Braxton.

CARDI WONG (Are you Afraid of the Dark?, Supergirl) as “Braxton.” Brax is the lovable, goofy and smooth talker of the group.

SHANNON CHAN-KENT (You, Woke, Good Trouble, Life Sentence) as “Elda Kristov.” Elda is the daughter of the Headmaster of the Supernatural Academy and sees Jessa as her main rival for Queen Bee status.

BETHANY BROWN (Charmed, The 100) as “Terra.” Terra is Jessa’s lifelong bestie. Terra’s unique power of sorcery perfectly rounds out the group’s supernatural abilities.

BRIAN DRUMMOND (Mega Man: Fully Charged, The Willoughbys) as “Headmaster Kristov.” Kristov proves himself to be manipulative, villainy, and self-righteous as he plots against the Lebron twins from the moment they are reunited.

BARBARA KOTTMEIER (Supernatural, Motive, Falling for Vermont) as “Lienda Jackson/Lebron.” Lienda is the true definition of a Mother. She is a strong woman who has sacrificed her supernatural ability and a life with one of her twin daughters, solely to protect her family.

ALESSANDRO JULIANI (Battlestar Galactica, The Magicians, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, The 100) as “Jonathon Lebron.” As head of the World Council and the Alpha Wolf of the Lebron pack, Jonathon not only has a civic duty but a paternal instinct to save the realms and his daughters.

ALI J EISNER (Fraggle Rock, Gisele’s Big Backyard) as “Jae.” A Faerie whose music has the literal charm to soothe savage beasts and create new life.

DIANA KAARINA (The Hollow, Barbie, My Little Pony, Strawberry Shortcake) as “Santra.” As the new history teacher at Supernatural Academy, Santra is the intelligent, compassionate, and confident guide that students can rely on.

KATHLEEN BARR (Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Johnny Test) as “Yufon.” Yufon is a powerful and stern member of the World Council.

What do you think of Peacock’s new YA fantasy series Supernatural Academy? A set of first-look images can be found below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

