Peacock's Mrs. Davis is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Peacock's newest series seems to be a bonafide hit. At the time of this writing, the first season of Mrs. Davis is Certified Fresh on the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. It currently holds an 88% positive rating from critics, off of 33 reviews. This comes as the first four episodes of Mrs. Davis arrived on Peacock on Thursday, with more set to premiere weekly.

"Positively bonkers while undergirded by an intelligent design, Mrs. Davis makes Betty Gilpin a hero for modern times in a highly imaginative mixture of spirituality and technology," the Rotten Tomatoes description reads.

What is Mrs. Davis about?

In Mrs. Davis, "Mrs. Davis" is the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got? The series stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier. The series is co-created by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen).

"I'm always interested in straining the boundaries of what we consider to be science fiction," Lindelof explained in a recent interview with Den of Geek. "By definition, science fiction is anything made up that involves science. But at the core of the genre is a way of dealing with anxieties that we have about the world through storytelling. In the 1950s, sci-fi might have been Invasion of the Body Snatchers because we're worried about communism. Or the fundamental sci-fi story, which is also a horror story, of Frankenstein. It all comes back to this same idea of "what should we be creating as human beings?" The best science fiction stories are always "be careful what you wish for." It's Rod Serling 101, which is you thought that you needed this thing but now that you've made it, you're doomed. Before we were talking about Mrs. Davis, we were feeling this real anxiety about technology. This idea of we need it, we love it, but we think we're using it too much. And we think we're using it for the wrong stuff. Is there a way to talk about this in a slightly goofier way? And to embody it in a story around a nun who is told to go find the Holy Grail and if she is successful she is able to defeat the A.I. She could be our avatar or superhero.

Are you tuning in for Mrs. Davis? What do you think of the series' Rotten Tomatoes score? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!