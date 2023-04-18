Peacock Releases Menendez + Menudo Documentary Series Trailer

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed just got a brand new trailer from Peacock. The documentary series has been highly-anticipated by true crime fans. In a twist on the usual music documentary angle, there's a link between the world-famous boyband and the murder case that rocked cable news back in 1989. The streamer already has multiple projects addressing the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez. (Including the Snapped episode: "Menendez Brothers, Monsters or Victims?") This is documentary series has more time and reporting to really drill down into how this murder trial and the singers could possibly be sharing any commonality at all. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

Here's how the streamer describes the series: "Lyle and Erik Menendez infamously killed their parents in 1989. Menudo was the first mega-boy band to take the world by storm. In this explosive limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the two stories and could corroborate the brothers' decades-old accusations against their father, Jose Menendez. One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers' case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice.

Peacock's Biggest Hit Series Ponders The Future

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne and creator Rian Johnson talked about what drew them to the project and what could be ahead for Season 2 last week. They explained their vision during Deadline's TV Contender event.

Johnson Said, "We want to keep doing it and I feel like it is very much built so that there is an overarching story but it's kind of similar to the story of whether Sam is going to get home on Quantum Leap. It kind of doesn't matter really, it's just an engine to be able to keep her on the road and keep her moving and keep doing these little mysteries and having exciting people in them. Our goal is to just keep doing that as long as we can."

"What I realized is that what these shows have in common is they all have an incredibly charismatic star at the center. I'm following the mysteries, sure, but I'm mainly watching to hang out with Peter Falk every week," he added. "There aren't that many people out there who can do that today. So when I saw Natasha in Russian Doll, met with her and we became friends, I knew Natasha was someone who could pull this off."

