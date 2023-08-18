Percy Jackson's Birthday: Fans Celebrate With Fan Art, Set Pictures and More
The Son of Poseidon's canonical birthday is August 18th.
Percy Jackson is another year older. Sort of. The titular character from Rick Riordan's best-selling novels celebrates his canonical birthday on August 18th. Even though the son of Poseidon does not age in real time, that has not stopped fans of the demigods and monsters franchise from bringing out the balloons and blue cupcakes this time every year. 2023 might just be Percy's biggest year yet, as the past eight months alone have been populated with a spin-off book set within his world as well as production wrapping on Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Next month, the sixth book in the Percy Jackson series hits shelves.
Fans celebrated Percy's big day by sharing fan art, Disney+ set photos, tribute videos, and more. Check out some of the best below!
Fan Art
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PERCY JACKSON !!!!! MY SON MY BABY MY EVERYTHING#PercyJackson #PJO #PercyJacksonfanart pic.twitter.com/bHKz6Dpijl— Lu ☀️⭐ (@spicassis) August 18, 2023
Lightning Thief Cover
Happy birthday Percy Jackson!Here’s a lil something to celebrate! 💙🎉#PercyJackson #PercyJacksonfanart #pjo pic.twitter.com/iQNjc0dGkx— Keet | PJO 2024 (@182tweets) August 18, 2023
Birthday Messages
HAPPY ETERNAL SEVENTEENTH BIRTHDAY TO THEEEE BOOK CHARACTER OF ALL TIME MR PERCY JACKSON pic.twitter.com/tzAailuY11— lily (@lavfeysun) August 18, 2023
Walker Scobell's Second Celebration
Happy Birthday to Percy Jackson! 🥳
Can’t wait to see Walker Scobell play him in the show 💙🔱 pic.twitter.com/knpzkIw9c6— Percy Jackson TV News (@pjotvshownews) August 18, 2023
Annabeth's Present
happy birthday percy jackson 💙💗 pic.twitter.com/hOV3FQMmi0— cowboy like jib 🤠 | percy jackson tv show! (@ohgreekgod) August 19, 2022
Tribute to Walker, Logan, and Chris
—¡happy birthday percy jackson! Son of Poseidon, hero of Olympus and the best demigod that exists, I have learned from you in each of your facets throughout the years and I know that many here too.— Emily⚡ percy jackson bday (@90smoratic) August 18, 2023
I love you in every universe seaweed brain💙 pic.twitter.com/Q4VASsuT0H
Birthday Present?
what did you guys get Percy Jackson for his birthday— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) August 18, 2023
Musical Memories
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PERCY JACKSON!!! I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND EVER!!!pic.twitter.com/xOtcDG01Yc— luna 🌻 (@upsideronance) August 18, 2023
Riptide in Hand
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PERCY JACKSON!#PercyJackson #PercyJacksonfanart #pjo pic.twitter.com/1Cs8vRGlwT— Keet | PJO 2024 (@182tweets) August 18, 2023
Best Character Ever
Happy Birthday to one of my favorite characters of all time and to one of the best protagonists ever created, Percy “Seaweed Brain” Jackson!!! #PERCYJACKSON #PercyJacksonBirthday #PercyJacksonDay #PercySeries pic.twitter.com/1fhk7N9hOA— Lauren ⁷ | BLACK LIVES MATTER✊🏾 (@laurenisarmy) August 18, 2023