Percy Jackson's Birthday: Fans Celebrate With Fan Art, Set Pictures and More

Percy Jackson is another year older. Sort of. The titular character from Rick Riordan's best-selling novels celebrates his canonical birthday on August 18th. Even though the son of Poseidon does not age in real time, that has not stopped fans of the demigods and monsters franchise from bringing out the balloons and blue cupcakes this time every year. 2023 might just be Percy's biggest year yet, as the past eight months alone have been populated with a spin-off book set within his world as well as production wrapping on Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Next month, the sixth book in the Percy Jackson series hits shelves.

(Photo: Disney)

Fans celebrated Percy's big day by sharing fan art, Disney+ set photos, tribute videos, and more. Check out some of the best below!