Percy Jackson Cast Shares Who They Want to See in Season 2

The Percy Jackson cast wants to see some big stars as the gods in Season 2!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is officially coming back for Season 2 and the cast of the Disney+ series already has their own ideas for who they'd like to see join the cast. During a panel at the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday (via ET), stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri revealed that they would like to see Zendaya, Sam Claflin, and Christopher Judge guest star in the series — particularly as some of the currently uncast Gods of Olympus.

"I was watching The Hunger Games recently and I thought Sam Claflin would be a cool Apollo," Scobell said.

"Zendaya as Athena," Jeffries added.

Work on Percy Jackson Season 2 Has Already Begun

While news of the series' renewal has just hit, work on Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has already begun. Author and series executive producer Rick Riordan took to Threads to update fans about progress on the season, revealing that work has begun.

"A good first day yesterday (February 8th) in the PJO season two writers' room! As I mentioned, we had a mini room going before the WGA strike to start the scripts, on the assumption we'd get a green light, so we aren't starting from zero this week," Riordan wrote. "The scripts we have so far are in excellent shape."

"Can't wait to see more of Luke, Clarisse, Mr. D in S2. And of course Tyson!" Riordan continued, shouting out four characters that have a pronounced role in The Sea of Monsters book. "It was great to see our writing team again. Going back in today!"

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).

