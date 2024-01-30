Adam Copeland Hypes Ares Fight Ahead of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season Finale

Percy Jackson is set to step into the ring with the god of war.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to culminate its first season. The Disney+ adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels is currently tackling the first installment in the core Percy Jackson pentalogy, unraveling the events of The Lightning Thief over the course of eight episodes. While the 2010 Logan Lerman-led feature film also utilized the same story, it omitted a significant amount of key details and altered multiple major plot points. Among those alterations and axings was making Luke the primary villain and omitting Ares altogether. Disney+'s Percy Jackson includes Luke in a book-accurate friendly capacity and faithfully brought the god of war into the fold as Percy's main antagonist.

Introduced in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 5, Adam Copeland's Ares sends Percy and company on a sidequest before equipping them with transportation and a supplies bag en route to the underworld. As shown in the penultimate episode, that supplies bag actually held Zeus's missing master bolt, revealing that Ares attempted to frame Percy.

Adam Copeland Hypes Percy Jackson vs. Ares

The god of war is ready to fight.

Taking to Twitter, Adam Copeland hyped up tonight's Percy Jackson and the Olympians season finale.

"Tonight 9pm ET on Disney+ it's the season finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians where Percy finally meets The God of War, and not the cuddly teddy bear from the diner," Copeland wrote. "You've been warned people, it ain't gonna be pretty!"

Tonight 9pm ET on @DisneyPlus it’s the season finale of @PercySeries where Percy finally meets The God of War, and not the cuddly teddy bear from the diner. You’ve been warned people, it ain’t gonna be pretty! pic.twitter.com/jueQbiSEJv — Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) January 30, 2024

The final frames of Percy Jackson Episode 7 showcased Ares slowly stepping towards Percy Jackson, who had been transported to a Montauk beach after exiting the underworld via one of Poseidon's pearls. This confrontation precedes Percy's highly-anticipated battle with Ares, which actor Walker Scobell has been eagerly anticipating.

"I think it was one of the days in the Ares fight. I think it was like the second day in. I stood up and I looked around," Scobell recalled in an interview with ComicBook.com. "We were on a beach, on The Volume stage, Adam Copeland was standing in front of me, I had Riptide in my hand. I was just thinking, 'This is what I was waiting for the whole production.'"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians airs its season finale tonight at 9 PM ET on Disney+.