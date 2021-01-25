Percy Jackson Creator Rick Riordan Reveals Update of Disney+ Series

✖

Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan revealed an update of the Disney+ series. When the news first broke of the franchise picking back up on streaming, fans were ecstatic. Now, the author has penned a new update for fans on his personal blog. For the moment, things are firmly in the planning stages. A pilot script has been completed, which will make fans extra curious what tweaks are coming this time. All of these edits will occur before tossing things up to the head executives at Disney+. All that collective input is probably nice to have as the boundaries have been drawn much further out than they were with the previous films. One only has to remember the fervor over the books and then the spotlight on Logan Lerman’s performances. Hopefully, things go quite a bit smoother this time around, if the finished product is great, Disney will have another mega-hit on its hands.

“We have a couple of important meetings this coming week with the top brass at the studio for the Percy Jackson TV show, so keep your fingers crossed. Everyone who has read the pilot script loves it, but there will be a few additional tweaks we need to make before we send it off to its next stop: the top execs at Disney+. That’s normal,” he explained. “In script writing, as in every other kind of writing, you can expect to do many, many drafts! All the input has been super positive and helpful, though. Everyone is committed to making this the best show we possibly can. I remain excited and guardedly optimistic that we are on the verge of getting a really first-rate project off the ground. As always, though, good things require time and patience! Stay tuned!”

After the announcement of the Disney+ series came down, the author shared a message about the excitement surrounding the series.

"For the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more! We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic exciting ride!"

Are you excited for more Percy Jackson? Let us know down in the comments!