Disney Officially Reveals Percy Jackson and the Olympians Logo

If you have heard of Rick Riordan, then you know the author is responsible for bringing the Percy Jackson novels to life. The young boy leads a huge book franchise that has enamored millions of readers worldwide. After a failed attempt to adapt Percy Jackson into a film, Riordan and Disney are teaming up to adapt the novels into a TV series for Disney+. And now, you can get your first-look at the series!

The tease comes courtesy of Riordan's own TikTok as the author posted a shot from the show's opening. The official shot can be seen before, and fans will recognize its aesthetic as one that is similar to the first book.

OFFICIALLY POSTED ON RICK RIORDAN'S TIKTOK, FINALLY SOME CRUMBS FROM THE PERCY JACKSON TV SHOW pic.twitter.com/WD4o9Q234Z — maria (@cursedbythegods) December 10, 2020

Obviously, this much is expected. Percy Jackson and the Olympians plans to adapt one book per season. This means the first season of the show will adapt Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. This is the novel that introduces fans to all of its characters such as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. And in this first throng of books, Riordan has five stories to adapt into full-blown seasons.

Fans are obviously intrigued by this new take on Percy Jackson and for good reason. Riordan is working on the show closely to make sure it doesn't make the mistakes the infamous Percy Jackson movie made. The film has long been mocked for its horrific take on the books. In fact, Riordan refuses to even watch the movie after having just read the script, so he is deeply invested in this Disney+ series doing things right.

"To you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it.... I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."

