Percy Jackson Fans Are Thrilled Series Is Moving Forward at Disney+

Tuesday was a bit day for Percy Jackson fans. Disney+ announced that they are officially moving forward with Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a new series based on the novels by Rick Riordan. The new series will be “closely aligned” with Riordan’s books and Riordan is writing the series’ pilot episode along with Jon Steinberg (Black Sails). Steinberg is also overseeing the series with producing partner The pair will serve as executive producers along with James Bobin (who is directing the pilot), Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg. Riordan himself confirmed the news via video message and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

After news broke, Percy Jackson started to trend on Twitter as fans took to the social media platform to share not only their excitement, but some of their hopes for the series as well. The series was initially announced to be in development back in 2020, but there had been very little news about the series since then and, despite Riordan’s update last summer that a meeting with Disney had been “very positive”, fans were wondering when—or if—the series would ever materialize. Now, however, it’s a celebration on social media as fans get excited for the long-awaited Percy Jackson and The Olympians series to become a reality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per Disney’s official description, Percy Jackson and The Olympians is, “Geared towards a general audience and especially tweens, teens, and young adults, the live action series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Read on to see how fans are reacting to Tuesday’s big Percy Jackson news and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Good book adaptations

https://twitter.com/fkaluis/status/1486103165397135362?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The wait is officially over

https://twitter.com/imTropicalJoe/status/1486102662659645441?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Be cool, make it come out faster

https://twitter.com/aba_ansasam/status/1486102252553220102?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Give us Narnia next

https://twitter.com/krisjlloyd2/status/1486102220269666308?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cast Logan Lerman!

https://twitter.com/at7feet/status/1486101767305654275?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Made the day, year, decade…