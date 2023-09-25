Rick Riordan Responds to Latest Percy Jackson Trailer: "There's So Much More." (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is less than three months away from its Disney+ premiere. It's been a long time coming for the serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling book series, as the eight-episode adaptation of The Lightning Thief was first announced back in April 2020. Percy Jackson went through an extensive pre-production process, spending nearly two years scribing the series and finding actors to fill out the world of demigods and monsters, and eventually shot the first season from June 2022 until February 2023. The series is now in the home stretch of post-production, but has enough finished to show fans a couple of teases of the show. That latest glimpse came in the form of a teaser trailer earlier this month.

Rick Riordan Teases "So Much More" For Percy Jackson

(Photo: Disney)

Speaking to ComicBook.com in promotion of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, Rick Riordan praised the latest look at the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series.

"It looks great," Riordan said. "They did a super job."

The extended trailer featured the first look at Lance Reddick's Zeus, an in-depth exploration of Camp Half-Blood, and quick glimpses of iconic locations from The Lightning Thief. Even with all that has been shown thus far, Riordan emphasized that fans have only seen small morsels of what's to come.

"That's not even really the one hundred percent finished product. It's going to only get better from there," Riordan continued. "They did a great job showing just enough to let you know what you're in for, but oh, there's so much more that they didn't show. I think the fans are going to be just really over the moon for it."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).