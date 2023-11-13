Percy Jackson and the Olympians: New Cryptic Teaser Leads to Season 2 Speculation

Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins its Disney+ journey in just over one month. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels is set to chronicle the events of The Lightning Thief, the first book in the original pentalogy, in Season 1, but as fans know, that story is just the tip of the iceberg. Riordan's greater Percy Jackson world is a full three-series saga complete with sequel franchises The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo. Within the core Percy Jackson franchise itself exists five books which all build to a final showdown against Kronos.

While Percy Jackson Season 1 is said to operate as an standalone story, showrunners Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg have both teased that they are fully aware of the larger universe around the IP. This has been evident in Season 1 promotional material, as glimpses of objects that launch the narratives for both The Sea of Monsters and The Titan's Curse have been spotted.

Another Cryptic Percy Jackson Teaser

Something is happening in the world of demigods and monsters.

The official Percy Jackson and the Olympians social accounts have revealed three new teaser images on social media, all blurred and zoomed in on.

(Photo: Disney+)

The first image looks like a horned creature and has Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) tagged.

(Photo: Disney+)

The second image is a close up shot of some teeth as well as a hand gripping a red ball, with Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) tagged.

(Photo: Disney+)

The third and final image is the most unknown, as it seemingly features a tentacle and has Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) tagged.

Season 2 Speculation?

These teaser images follow a teaser video that was shared earlier this month by Percy Jackson's social accounts. That video featured a slow zoom in on a compass at the Empire State Building, the location of Mount Olympus, which seemingly stopped on the coordinates for the Sea of Monsters before ultimately ending on the numbers 11 and 16, seemingly teasing an announcement coming on November 16th.

As for how these teaser images relate to that video, some fans are connecting it all to The Sea of Monsters. While that first image looks like a horned creature, possibly the Minotaur, there is also the possibility that the "horns" are actually the front of a ship, which would tie it to being a mode of transportation to navigate the aforementioned deadly waters.

That second image is the clearest tease, as the teeth and red ball point to it being the Underworld's Cerberus, a three-headed guard dog, being tamed upon the trio's arrival to Hades's domain. In the books, Cerberus only shows up in The Lightning Thief and The Last Olympian.

The third image is anyone's guess. If it is following the monsters trend, that leaves Season 1 villains like the Chimera or Medusa on the table.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.