Rick Riordan Gives Update on Percy Jackson Season 2 Following Writers' Strike's End (Exclusive)

Fans have patiently waited for a faithful adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for over a decade, and if approval from author Rick Riordan is enough, those wishes come true this December. Percy Jackson Season 1 is set to stream on Disney+ in under three months. These first eight episode will cover the events of The Lightning Thief, the first installment in Riordan's original Percy Jackson pentalogy. While The Lightning Thief works as a standalone story, it also operates as set up for a much greater conflict that unfolds over four more books. As Riordan has emphasized in past blog posts, the idea behind Disney+'s Percy Jackson is to adapt one book per season.

This past January, Riordan teased that a second season of Percy Jackson is "fully anticipated." Just two months later, Riordan confirmed that the Percy Jackson writers' room had begun work on Season 2, but stressed that "this does NOT mean the second season has been green-lit yet." That Season 2 writers' room paused production this past May when the Writers Guild of America went on strike.

Rick Riordan Gives Update on Percy Jackson Season 2

(Photo: Disney)

Speaking to ComicBook.com in promotion of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, Rick Riordan noted that despite the WGA strike coming to an end on Sunday, the ink needs to dry before the Percy Jackson Season 2 writers' room can resume production.

"I wish I knew. It is too early to know," Riordan said. "Of course, we still have to hear from WGA that the offer is in fact accepted and it has to be voted on, et cetera, et cetera. I don't know how long that's going to take, and it is a very long process even when there are not these obstacles and hurdles."

Riordan showed solidarity with the writers this past May at The Sun and the Star book tour, and continued to show support through blog posts over the summer.

"It had to happen. I mean, the WGA was right to do what they did," Riordan added. "I'm glad that we look like we're getting a deal and we'll just move forward as best we can."

As he has emphasized along the way, Percy Jackson Season 2 has yet to be approved by Disney.

"Nothing is greenlit yet. Nothing is confirmed, but we did have a first sort of short writer's room that at least allowed us to kind of sketch out what Season 2 would look like if it is approved and where the story would start," Riordan said. "I don't know, but I'm hopeful.

"I would assume so," Riordan said when asked if Season 2 would use Season 1's framework. "I think that we got some good preliminary work done. I think it was very solid, and I think everybody felt very good about it. That would be my assumption, and we'll just see what happens."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th. The sixth installment in the novelized franchise, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, hits bookshelves on Tuesday, September 26th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).