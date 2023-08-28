Latest Percy Jackson Trailer Features Subtle Tease For Season 3's Storyline

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is less than four months away. The serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels is set to begin streaming its first season on Disney+ this December 20th. While the marketing campaign has yet to kick into full gear, Percy Jackson and the Olympians gave fans a small appetizer of what's to come earlier this month. Celebrating Percy's canonical birthday on August 18th, Disney+ unveiled a new teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Don't be fooled by this spot's 30-second runtime, as this fresh footage actually gave fans a significant amount of teases for what's to come this season and beyond.

Percy Jackson Trailer Teases Season 3 McGuffin

(Photo: Disney+)

At the 0:09 second mark of the latest Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer, Walker Scobell's Percy is seen entering Poseidon's cabin at Camp Half-Blood. The sea god's quarters are noticeably dusty due to the fact that Poseidon has not had a demigod child in almost a full century.

While most of the cabin is shrouded in darkness, sea creature skeletons can be seen hanging from the ceiling. Considering their long skulls and tailed body, these unidentified creatures bear significant resemblance to the ophiotaurus from Greek mythology.

(Photo: Disney+)

The most famous ophiotaurus from the Percy Jackson books, nicknamed Bessie, goes on to be a crucial element of the franchise's third installment, The Titan's Curse.

How Does the Ophiotaurus Factor Into Percy Jackson's Story?

(Photo: Disney)

Within ancient Greek mythology, the ophiotaurus dates back to the very beginning of the universe, emerging from the chaos between Gaea (the Greek personification of the Earth) and Ouranos (the primordial god of the sky). The creature's roots gives it immeasurable power including the ability to bring down the gods if sacrificed.

In The Titan's Curse, an ophiotaurus resurfaces. Artemis hunts it down with the goal to slay it before it can end up in the Titans' hands. Percy stumbles across the creature while it is trapped in a net. The son of Poseidon frees it from the trap and nicknames it Bessie. This leads to Bessie being at Percy's hip throughout The Titan's Curse, showing loyalty to its savior. Upon victory over the mysterious General, Percy brings Bessie to Mount Olympus where the gods ultimately take pity on the creature and allow it to live on in an Olympus-based aquarium.

If these cabin skeletons are indeed those of past ophiotauruses, this could be Percy Jackson's subtle way of planting seeds of what has happened with the creature in the past in order to allude to what could come in the future.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.