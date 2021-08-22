Percy Jackson Creator Rick Riordan Revals Positive News After Meeting With Disney+ Execs

✖

Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan has shared another update about the in-development Percy Jackson and The Olympians series for Disney+ and it sounds like things are going well. Riordan shared on his website that he had a "very positive conversation" on Friday, August 20th with top executives at Disney, including Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+, about the series and reports that they are "all in" on making the series and getting it right.

"We had a very positive conversation yesterday (Friday, Aug. 20) with the top executives at the various branches of the Disney television organization: Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+. This was the first time all of us had been in the same room (well, Zoom room) so we could make sure we were all getting the same information and sharing the same goals," Riordan wrote. "Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is “all in,” as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it. They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!"

Riordan goes on to note that the series hasn't officially been given the green light just yet, but things are looking good. Last month, Riordan's wife Becky reported that a writers room for the series had started and, prior to that, Riordan had shared that studio executives loved the pilot script that he helped write.

Riordan's positivity about the series is important to Percy Jackson ans. The book series was previously adapted into two, live-action films — Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013 — that were not especially well-received by fans, and Riordan himself has had harsh words for them himself. Earlier this year, Riordan slammed the films on social media writing "Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon..."

For now, Percy Jackson and The Olympians is still in the development stage and does not yet have a release date.