Percy Jackson & The Olympians Writing Room Has Started

Slowly but surely, the Percy Jackson reboot is getting closer to principal photography. As of Monday, the writer's room for Disney+'s Percy Jackson reboot officially formed as they work on breaking the story for the show's first season. With the introduction of the Disney-owned streamer, Rick Riordan and his team have had the opportunity to re-develop the beloved YA series as a television show after a planned film franchise fizzled out at 20th Century Studios.

Monday's news was first shared by Ricky's wife Becky, who shared a sneak peek of the software the group of writers is using to pen the property's relaunch.

Joe Tracz just emailed. Joe (who you all know from @LTMusical ) noted that as luck would have it we are starting the writers room for #PercyJackson Season 1 on Annabeth's #birthday! What is even more lucky is having Joe in the writer's room! More gossip at the end of the week! pic.twitter.com/0AJfV70MW7 — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) July 12, 2021

This January, Rick Riordan shared a lengthy update on his personal blog, revealing studio executives loved the pilot script he helped to write. He first announced a Percy Jackson series in the works last May.

"For the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world. Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more!" the novelist said at the time.

He added, "We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to be a fantastic exciting ride!"

Fox previously developed two movies based on the novels — Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel Sea of Monster — though both films were slammed by both fans and Riordan himself from being too distant from the source material.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has yet to set a release date.