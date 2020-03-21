Phineas and Ferb Fans Find a Silver Lining in Coronavirus Quarantines

Phineas and Ferb fans are finding one big silver lining during the coronavirus quarantines. Over the course of the past couple of weeks, the United States has begun to close a ton of businesses. But, also of note has been the number of schools who simply suspended classes or opted to extend spring break for the students. What have all these kids hanging out at home learned at the same time? Well, they are all in for the mother of summer vacations as there is no school to go back to for almost half a year. All the fans have flocked to social media to celebrate.

For those uninitiated in Phineas and Ferb, the Disney series follows two brothers of amazing intellect that face the task of conquering boredom every day. A popular joke on the Internet often pokes fun at how the show’s central conceit of having them on summer vacation wouldn’t stand up to real world expectations. (So many seasons and the movie and these kids never went back to school?) However, just like Ed, Edd, and Eddy before them, they handle the challenge of how to pass the days with aplomb.

It’s all right there in the theme song. Check it out: “There’s a hundred and four days of summer vacation / And school comes along just to end it / So that annual problem for our generation / Is finding a good way to spend it / Like maybe / Building a rocket or fighting a mummy / Or climbing up the Eiffel Tower / Discovering something that doesn’t exist / Or giving a monkey a shower / Surfing tidal waves, creating nanobots / Or locating Frankenstein’s brain (It’s over here!) / Finding a dodo bird, painting a continent / Or driving your sister insane (Phineas!)”

feeling like phineas and ferb rn pic.twitter.com/kfOXtBQGZv — (っ◔◡◔)っ ★Daniel 2:22★ (@_otosan__) March 20, 2020

It continues on, but you get the idea. There’s actually a whole lot of stuff to do before school starts this fall. It looks like the fans are going to find a way to at least binge their favorite shows if they can’t do it all. For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Planning to watch some Phineas and Ferb this weekend? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best reactions down below:

When you realize…

oh my god i’m gonna have a longer summer holiday then Phineas and Ferb pic.twitter.com/HEBe0vYR8E — sarah :0 (@quesarahhh) March 20, 2020

This is the dream.

we’re finally gonna have that summer break phineas and ferb always talked about — erka ⚡️ (@hrtovglass) March 20, 2020

The Summer Break to end all Summer Breaks

summer break finna be longer than phineas and ferb’s on God — sauders (@parris_sanders) March 20, 2020

The heroes we need right now

phineas and ferb would have cured coronavirus within 15 minutes and made it sound cooler — clownicles of mili (@milikiskomili) March 20, 2020

Super creative

“90 days till summer vacation & corona comes around just to end itt, it’s the pandemic problem for our generation and how are we going to spend it

like canceling prom and getting quarentined into our homes maybe taking a shower”



amber x phineas and ferb — kara⏰ (@karalynnpratt) March 20, 2020

This part from the Movie hits different now

phineas and ferb in the back im crying pic.twitter.com/5zbHoYII31 — naden (@nadenkhalil) March 19, 2020

Lil Nas X might be able to help with that

Someone call Phineas and ferb https://t.co/vZkLnAMbjW — Every Person Comes Out Tired aka EPCOT (@hecallsmePP) March 20, 2020

They are okay y’all