Pluto TV is About to Add All 4 Seasons of a Beloved Canceled Drama 10 Years After it Ended

It’s always a good time to sink into a coming-of-age nostalgia fest. And this series, which drew comparisons to Gilmore Girls—which dominated the charts at the time—is no exception. So if you’re into small-town dramas with tons of emotional story arcs, well-written characters, and slow-burn storylines that aged better than you’d think they would, then you’re in luck, because this series will actually be free to stream on Pluto TV starting tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everwood, which stars Emily VanCamp, Treat Williams, and Gregory Smith, centers on the rich and successful brain surgeon Dr. Andrew Brown, whose life feels as if it’s falling apart after his wife’s death. To set things right, he chooses to leave behind the glamorous life he built in Manhattan and takes his children, Delia and Ephram, to settle down in the small town of Everwood, Colorado—a place his late wife felt particularly attached to. And while it’s not for everyone, thanks to a particular brand of small-town earnestness, Everwood definitely wasn’t afraid to tackle some more raw issues.

It’s Perfectly Reminiscent of the Early Aughts Vibes People Love So Much

Play video

While it’s not as witty or quippy as other shows that were taking over at the time, there’s a depth to Everwood that’s hard to miss—likely the reason that it scored so well with critics and audiences alike. “Sometimes we get annoyed with these characters. Sometimes we see them making terrible choices and wish we could make them change their ways. But we love them just the same. And we hope things turn out well for them,” says critic Scott Pierce.

Audiences also enjoyed the not-too-angsty drama. One viewer summed it up best, saying, “This is a great show. Superb acting, good storyline and characters that are flawed, making them more than just shallow stereotypes. Great writing and it brings on topics that affect all of us, no matter where in the world one might be. OK, it does get a little too ‘cute’ and ‘sappy’ at times, but that’s alright because every other episode I watch actually makes me care! And that has to count for something.” Overall, Everwood is one of those shows that has a comfortable, lived-in feel—something that’s lacking in today’s television landscape.

Will you be catching Everwood now that it’s streaming for free? Let us know your favorite moment from the series in the comments. And don’t forget to see what’s going on at the ComicBook forum.