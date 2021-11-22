Power Rangers Cinematic Universe of Series and Movies Going to Netflix

Entertainment One’s Power Rangers are go go going to Netflix. After Hasbro subsidiary eOne set Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***king World, I Am Not Okay with This) to shepherd a Power Rangers cinematic universe of connected film and television adaptations, Entwistle confirms Hasbro’s PRCU is coming to Netflix. Deadline broke the news Netflix will be the home of eOne Television’s planned Power Rangers expansion of “multiple series and movies,” including Entwistle’s already announced 1990s-set feature film reboot previously set up at Paramount Pictures.

“Since we set up Power Rangers with Jonathan, we pitched really a whole-world approach,” Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television, told Deadline. “It’s not just one show, it is shows followed by films, some kids’ programming. We have found a great writing partner for him, they are off. Knock on wood, Netflix is excited, we’re excited, we hope to have some news soon.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reacting to the news, Entwistle tweeted Monday, “I guess the cat’s out of the bag! The new Power Rangers universe is coming to Netflix.”

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” Lombardo and eOne’s film president Nick Meyer said in a joint statement announcing Entwistle’s deal to oversee Power Rangers last October. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favorite brands and build entertainment universes around them.”

Entwistle at the time called the platform-crossing pact “an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success.”

In a February 2020 interview with ComicBook, Entwistle revealed his rebooted Power Rangers movie “would be definitely along the lines of what I’m known for.”

“Darker is not necessarily the angle,” the End of the F***ing World creator told us. “I feel like that’s been done in the Power Rangers universe before.”

Along with Power Rangers, eOne is developing for Netflix an untitled spy project starring To All the Boys‘ Noah Centineo and an animated Magic: The Gathering scripted series with Brandon Routh.

“We’ve been doing a number of shows at Netflix. They’ve been a great partner creatively,” Lombardo told Deadline. “Good notes, smart with us even though they control as they do the worldwide rights, but we’re producing it and they’re respecting us at the studio and they’re there to support us. It’s been great.”

Power Rangers Dino Fury producers eOne previously teamed with Netflix for live-action sci-fi thriller Awake and Hasbro’s animated movie My Little Pony: A New Generation. eOne’s upcoming projects include the Paramount co-produced theatrical feature films Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Dungeons & Dragons.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Power Rangers Beast Morphers are among the Power Rangers titles already streaming on Netflix.