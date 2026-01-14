God of War TV Series Finally Confirms Kratos Actor (And He Has a Franchise Connection)

The God of War TV series has been one that gamers have been eagerly anticipating. Though adaptations of video games have long had a place of being mocked and forgotten across film and television, we’ve entered a new era where creatives who played the games are actually involved in the opportunities. After the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario movies, plus the Emmy award-winning The Last of Us, video game adaptations appear to actually be the next big thing in Hollywood. Not satisfied with bringing the wasteland to life with Fallout, Prime Video has lined up God of War as its next big series, with the first real update arriving.

Today, Prime Video has confirmed the star for the God of War TV show, revealing that Ryan Hurst will take on the role of Kratos for the series. Hurst, a fan-favorite from his roles in Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead, and Remember the Titans, marks the first piece of the casting puzzle for the series. Fans of the God of War video games will no doubt recognize Hurst, too, at least his voice, as he previously voiced the Norse god Thor in PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarök, even earning a BAFTA Award nomination for his performance.

Pre-production is currently underway for the God of War TV series in Vancouver, with Prime Video confirming that casting for the other roles in the show is still underway. The series has already been given a two-season order by the streamer, a sure sign of confidence and one that can make fans rest easy knowing its fate. Per their press release, Prime Video notes that the Kratos played by Hurst in the TV series will largely follow the storyline of the two most recent games in the series, focusing on the narrative between Kratos and his his ten year old son Atreus, which they call “the heartbeat of the new show.”

Fans may be surprised to see Hurst taking on the part of Kratos, given not only how he already has a major role in the franchise but also how voice actor Christopher Judge has noted his own interest in continuing to play the part. Given his involvement in the series already, though, it’s perhaps safe to say that Hurst is fully aware of Kratos’ journey and pathos, and is eager to do justice to the character that fans have known for decades. It is worth noting that Judge can still be seen as Kratos in a Prime Video TV series, just not the upcoming God of War show; he can be heard in the series Secret Level, reprising his character.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions, the God of War TV series has a major creative force behind it with Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica and For All Mankind serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Prime Video has also confirmed that Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (best known for Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout, and Watchmen) has signed on to direct the first two episodes of the God of War TV series.