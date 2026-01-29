God of War TV Show Casts Severance Actor as Major Villain

Amazon is currently in the process of casting its upcoming live-action God of War TV series, and perhaps the biggest takeaway thus far has been the focus on characters some fans weren’t expecting to see until the show’s already confirmed second season. Outside of Ryan Hurst as Kratos, all of the casting announcements have been connected to God of War Ragnarok, the second game in the Norse-era series. Joining Hurst are Teresa Palmer as Sif and Max Parker as Heimdall. As fans continue to wait to see who will play the likes of Atreus, Mimir, and Freya, another key Ragnarok figure has been confirmed.

According to Deadline, Severance actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson has been cast to play Thor in God of War. In the mythology of the games, This is, of course, the son of Odin and essentially works as his father’s enforcer. Thor made a brief appearance in a secret ending cutscene in the 2018 God of War game before having an expanded role as a secondary antagonist in Ragnarok.

What Thor’s Role In God of War Season 1 Could Be

Thor only makes a cameo in God of War, but there’s a very organic way to give him a meaningful role in the show’s first season. In the first Norse game, Thor’s sons Magni and Modi work alongside their uncle Baldur to track down Kratos and Atreus, hoping to bring them before Odin. By casting Thor now and making him part of God of War Season 1, the idea is to likely flesh out the dynamic between Thor and his offspring. Players did not get an opportunity to see Thor interact with his sons in the first game (or his immediate reaction to some noteworthy plot developments involving them), so it would be nice to see that relationship depicted on screen. There’s an opportunity here to enhance what was already phenomenal storytelling in the games.

Making deviations from the source material, especially something as beloved and acclaimed as God of War, is always risky. Fans excitedly tuning in to see one of their favorite stories brought to life may not be happy with certain changes. That said, alterations are almost a necessity when it comes to video game adaptations. While it’s a visual medium like film and TV, gaming is a completely different kind of experience. The player spends the entire time with the playable character(s), which is something that can’t really be replicated within the context of a TV show. Especially for an epic, sweeping narrative like God of War, the creative team needs to be able to jump between various perspectives, highlighting the scope of the world and the various characters to inhabit it. That’s why Thor and other Norse gods will be included in the first season.

Anyone who’s only familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Thor might be surprised by what God of War has in store. This Thor has the potential to be one of the most fascinating characters on the show; many see the God of Thunder as a ruthless monster, but Thor is a tragic character — a victim of Odin’s devious manipulation who was used as nothing more than a tool to conquer the Nine Realms. In the God of War games, Thor has a great amount of depth. He can be arrogant at times due to his immense power, but he’s also tormented by guilt and is haunted by his own personal shortcomings. If Season 1 has any material featuring Thor with Magni and Modi, it will only add layers to a portrayal that struck a chord with people. Whatever transpires in the first season can help lay the foundation for an even larger and poignant role in Season 2.

Ólafsson has quite the task ahead of him. He will be acting opposite Hurst in some key scenes, and Hurst received a BAFTA nomination for playing Thor in the God of War Ragnarok game. On paper, it feels like an impossible challenge, but if anyone is up for it, it’s Ólafsson. He has the screen presence and the talent to leave his own mark on the character while also honoring what Hurst did before. Assuming Prime Video’s iteration of Thor is as compelling as what Sony Santa Monica cooked up, Ólafsson could find himself in the running for awards.

