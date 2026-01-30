God of War Confirms Three More Characters in the Cast (And It Brings Up a Big Question for Gamers)

As casting announcements for Prime Video’s God of War series continue to come in, a rather curious pattern has emerged. Many of the roles that have been filled so far are characters who do not appear until God of War Ragnarok, the second game in the Norse-era series. While it’s exciting to learn who will play the live-action versions of Thor, Odin, and more, questions have emerged about how the creative team is going to go about adapting the story of the games. Those queries are unlikely to subside with the latest batch of casting reveals, as we now know who will portray some of Kratos’ most notable allies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have officially confirmed three more actors for God of War. Alastair Duncan will reprise his role from the games as Mimir. Danny Woodburn has signed on to play dwarf blacksmith Brok, while Jeff Gulka will portray Brok’s brother Sindri.

How Will Prime Video’s God of War Adapt the Games’ Stories?

Since Ryan Hurst was confirmed as Kratos, the God of War cast has now grown to include several characters from both of the Norse games. While this will allow the creative team to showcase the full breadth and scope of the Nine Realms, it will still be interesting to see their approach in translating the games to a different medium. Based on Prime Video’s official plot synopsis, the first season will be drawing heavily from 2018’s God of War, as it explicitly references Kratos and Atreus’ journey to spread Faye’s ashes from the highest point in all the realms. But characters such as Sif, Thor, Heimdall, and Odin wouldn’t have been cast now if they weren’t going to appear in Season 1 as well, marking a deviation from the source material.

The most logical explanation is that God of War Season 1 will expand upon the narrative from the acclaimed 2018 game. While it should mostly follow the same plot players are familiar with, the showrunners are taking advantage of the TV medium to bounce around between different perspectives. Unlike the game, where players are controlling Kratos the entire time, there’s no need to just stick with him and Atreus for the entire duration of a TV season. The likes of Thor, Heimdall, and Odin can have smaller roles in Season 1, establishing them as significant threats that will have a greater part to play once Season 2 rolls around (assuming Season 2 is going to be primarily based on Ragnarok).

Another possibility is the God of War series being some sort of amalgamation of the two Norse games, incorporating plot details from both, but that would be unwise. The games (which collectively span tens of hours) were subject to criticism, as some felt the complete story was rushed in order to be told across two games instead of three. Amazon has already ordered multiple seasons of God of War, so the creative team has plenty of real estate to work with. They can use that space to give certain storylines and character dynamics ample room to breathe, ensuring everything is properly fleshed out. There’s a case to be made that the TV series could potentially elevate the story from the games since we could see more of the Norse gods, adding depth to those figures.

Until Amazon confirms otherwise, it’s safe to assume that any Season 1 scenes involving Mimir, Brok, and Sindri will be taken from God of War 2018, while sequences with the Norse gods will be original material written specifically for the show. As fans theorize how that could all play out, they can rest easy knowing an extremely talented cast will be bringing the fantasy epic to life. After two games, it’s impossible to imagine anyone besides Duncan voicing Mimir (who will likely be a CGI talking head most of the time), and Woodburn is the perfect choice for the gruff and vulgar Brok. He should have a very entertaining dynamic with Gulka’s Sindri.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!