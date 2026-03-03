Prime Video’s Underrated Thriller Series Continues Streaming Dominance (but It Won’t Last)

An underrated thriller series has been dominating the charts on the Prime Video viewership rankings, but it is about to lose its top spot. The eight-episode thriller series 56 Days has been ranking at the top of the Prime Video most-watched ratings since its release. It dropped all eight episodes on Prime Video on February 18, and while it only has a 58% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, viewers are keeping it ranked in first place and love the mysteries, thrills, and twists, especially since the series offers a better ending than the novel on which it is based. However, a new series hits Prime Video tomorrow that should end its run on top.

According to FlixPatrol, 56 Days remains in first place on the Prime Video most-watched TV shows list on March 3, remaining in the top 10 for 12 days, and mostly sitting at the top for most of its time on the service. However, this should all end tomorrow when Young Sherlock drops onto Amazon Prime Video.

56 Days About to be Overtaken by Young Sherlock

56 Days is a perfect series for streaming audiences. This is a thriller mystery series that flips between two time frames. In one, a young couple meets and falls in love, with Dove Cameron starring as Ciara and Avan Jogia as Oliver. However, neither of these people is who they claim to be, and as their love grows more intense, their secrets threaten to destroy them. However, this started 56 days before police discovered a dead body in their bathtub. The eight episodes jump back and forth between Ciara and Oliver falling in love and the murder investigation, with two officers named Lee (Karla Souza) and Karl (Dorian Missick), who have personal struggles of their own.

However, these series have a shelf life, and as more people learn the endings, it drops in popularity, at least as far as viewing numbers are concerned. With two weeks having passed, it is time for something new to capture people’s attention, and that is Young Sherlock. This is an adaptation of Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes book series, and no less than Guy Ritchie directed the series, bringing him back to the franchise that he saw great success with on the big screen with Robert Downey Jr.

This new series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes, a 19-year-old at Oxford University who is not yet the master detective fans know him as. However, he remains the raw and unfiltered genius, although he lacks the discipline he later discovers. This new Prime Video series sees Holmes attempting to solve his first murder mystery, which ends up being part of an overall global conspiracy.

Like 56 Days, Young Sherlock will also drop all eight episodes at the same time, with them premiering on Prime Video on March 4. What makes it almost assured that the new series will knock 56 Days out of the top spot is the interest in the actual teaser trailer, which set a new record for the most-watched Prime Video series trailer in its first week online. The teaser trailer, released in January, has over 13 million views to date, and the official trailer, released three weeks ago, already has 25 million views. Young Sherlock is going to be a monster hit.

