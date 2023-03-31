Psych Star Corbin Bernsen Cast in New J.J. Abrams Show

Corbin Bernsen, best known for his roles in L.A. Law, Psych, and the Major League franchise, will join the cast of Duster, J.J. Abrams's new series from HBO Max. Bernsen will appear opposite stars Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson in the series, which is set in the 1970s and hails from Abrams and writer/executive producer LaToya Morgan. Bernsen will play Wade Ellis, the father of Holloway's character. He joins a cast that also includes Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Per Deadline, who originally broke the casting news, Duster is set in 1972, and centers on "the first Black female FBI agent (Hilson) heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver (Holloway) in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate." The series hails from Warner Bros. Television and Abrams's Bad Robot.

Duster has been in development for over three years, but earned a series order in February, when the initial cast members were announced.

"We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the HBO Max audience," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement. "This show has all the elements of a great Max Original, with propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and some truly bad-ass car chases."

Abrams added he and Morgan are "thrilled at the chance to bring the wild, wily and wacky world of Duster to life, especially with this exceptional cast, crew and network." Said Morgan, "Duster is an amalgam of all my favorite things — high octane storytelling with deep characters and so much heart. It's a dream project and I'm supremely grateful to all the folks at Warner Bros. and HBO Max for believing in this show. And I couldn't have asked for a better partner in crime than J.J. to build this incredible world."

Bernsen, who is nearing 70, has slowed his output somewhat in recent years, but remains active. He has appeared in a trio of Psych spinoff movies for Peacock, and recently reprised his role as Arnold Becker on Marc Guggenheim's revival of L.A. Law, although the pilot was not picked up.

Morgan, a writer on AMC's The Walking Dead, has a resume that also features Into the Badlands, Shameless, and TURN: Washington's Spies.