Puppy Bowl Celebrates 20th Anniversary With "Puppiest Puppy Bowl Ever"

Football fans might be looking forward to the Big Game on Sunday, February 11th, but for those who are more interested in canine competitors, Animal Planet and Discovery have announced that this year's Puppy Bowl XX will be the biggest celebration of furry friends since the event's inception. The event will highlight more than a hundred puppies from dozens of shelters across the country, but the event won't only feature a young lineup of players, as dogs from previous years will be inducted into a Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame. Puppy Bowl XX will kick off on Sunday, February 11th at 2 p.m. ET and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+.

Per press release, "The three-hour television matchup will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories -- including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane, at 72 lbs. Inspiring adoption stories will highlight the dedication and incredible work of rescues and shelters, as puppies from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl XX stadium to win the WAYFAIR 'Lombarky' trophy and find their forever homes. To celebrate 20 years of the game, four previous Puppy Bowl players return to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame."

"The game kicks off when the PEDIGREE Starting Lineup players take to the field. Dash, a Pomeranian/pug, and Maggie, a chow chow/American Staffordshire terrier representing the US Virgin Islands for the first time, will compete for Team Fluff while Tater, an Australian cattle dog/German shepherd, and Peanut Pretzel, a pug from Los Angeles, will look to bring Team Ruff to victory. As the game progresses, it will be revealed which puppy player has what it takes to be named the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) or to win the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

"Six special needs puppy players will also be introduced including Riddle, a pug terrier who suffers from the neurological condition cerebellar hypoplasia; Mr. Bean, a papillon who only has his two hind legs; and four pups who don't let their deafness slow them down on the gridiron.

"For the first time ever, puppies are taking over the show's production by operating the cameras and lighting, directing from the control room, stage managing on the studio floor, and even coaching Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns for his 13th year and for the first time, will have a puppy assistant coach, Whistle, who helps him call the plays and fumbles. With new camera angles, including a ref GoPro camera and wide-angle shot from the goal posts, viewers will experience getting nose-to-nose with the puppies. Fan-favorite elements including the slo-mo cam, NEXGARD Brand Products blimp, the coveted water-bowl cam, and the TEMPTATIONS Skybox kittens will return alongside sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks providing play-by-play commentary between Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

"Puppy Bowl XX begins with the annual pre-game show at 1 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, going behind the scenes on the Puppy Bowl draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. Puppy Bowl fans will also learn more about each player's breed mix and other unique traits from the Wisdom Panel pet DNA test that could help determine who will have a furry leg-up on the field. The pre-game show will check in with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to see how they are continuing to make an impact with their rescue mission efforts and will also provide a first look at the Kitty Halftime Show presented by ARM & HAMMER SLIDE.

'Also returning are the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. 'Pup Close and Personal' segments that share some of the all-star athletes' backstories. Featured will be Baltimore Ravens' Ronnie Stanley's rescue foundation which trains dogs, including hound Linus, to support people with special needs; and Beignet, a New Orleans dachshund, who gets a nose-to-tail makeover before the big game.

"Puppy Bowl's annual 'Adoptable Pup' segments sponsored by PEDIGREE features puppies -- and a few kittens -- from 14 shelters and rescues across the country that will be available for adoption during the game. Country singer and adoption advocate Miranda Lambert will introduce the first segment, as her non-profit, MuttNation, will feature a senior dog seeking their forever home. Following Puppy Bowl XX, TBS' new series hosted by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, Stupid Pet Tricks, will premiere with a special multi-network sneak peek across TBS, Discovery, truTV, and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 11th at 5 p.m. ET.

"In celebration of Puppy Bowl XX, Warner Bros. Discovery is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization, to help animals find their loving homes and will match donations to cover adoption fees for their pet lifesaving centers nationwide from February 7th-14th. Text PUPPY to 707070 or head to PuppyBowl.com/donate to double your impact or find a shelter near you."

Tune in to Puppy Bowl XX on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+ on Sunday, February 11th at 5 p.m. ET.

