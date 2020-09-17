Raised By Wolves Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

The HBO Max original series Raised By Wolves has been renewed for season 2 by HBO. The official announcement was made on the "Raised by Wolves on HBO Max" Twitter account, which posted that, "Our next mission is chartered. #RaisedByWolvesMax will return for Season 2." It's a good show of confidence in the fledgling series, which has just aired its 6th and 7th episodes on HBO Max (at the time of writing this). Raised by Wolves follows has been steadily generating acclaim and word-of-mouth, for its strange sci-fi tale and its pronounced themes of faith vs. atheism, and the conflicts between humans, machines, and nature.

Our next mission is chartered. #RaisedByWolvesMax will return for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/C2gvC0WPfm — Raised by Wolves on HBO Max (@RaisedWolvesMAX) September 17, 2020

If you haven't been watching, Raised by Wolves is a series by Aaron Guzikowski, with a high-profile pilot directed by Alien visionary, Ridley Scott. The series follows "two androids — Father and Mother — tasked with raising human children on Kepler-22b after the Earth was destroyed by a great war. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task."

That mix of sci-fi, survivalist drama, and interplay between theology and philosophy is only scratching the surface of the world that Guzikowski is (literally and figuratively) building out. Subsequent episodes of the show have revealed any number of LOST-style mysteries thta have arrived on this new world with its new colonizers - as well as dark secrets (including beasts and other lifeforms) that have been part of the strange planet, all along.

All in all, Raised By Wolves seems to have hooked enough of a cult-following audience to at least continue the story through season 2, and help HBO Max fill out blocks of original content for the service. Here's what ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett said in his Raised By Wolves official review:

"Raised by Wolves is sci-fi television of a rare breed. While premium cable and streaming services have been raising the bar in the genre for years, Raised by Wolves leaps ahead in craft, scale, and vision. Its novelistic storytelling and slow-burn pacing ask much of its audience, but it offers rewards in kind. For those willing to engage, Raised by Wolves is a stunning work of operatic science fiction that will linger in your mind well after the credits of each episode roll."

Raised By Wolves is premiering two new episodes every Thursday, on HBO Max.