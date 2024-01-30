Reba Returns to Network Sitcoms With New NBC Pilot

She loves her kids and never stops, and now she's returning to the world of primetime network sitcoms. In addition to being an award-winning musician that helped define country music in the 1990s, Reba McEntire also stole the hearts of sitcom fans with the The WB's long-running comedy series, Reba. Reruns of the beloved series still air all over cable. Now, McEntire is getting another chance to recreate the success of her original sitcom with a brand new comedy on NBC.

This week, NBC handed a pilot order to an untitled multi-camera comedy series starring McEntire. In addition to leading the cast, McEntire will also be executive producing the series. She'll be teaming back up with a good portion of the team behind Reba and the one-season 2012 series Malibu Country.

The new series centers around a woman who "inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had." McEntire is taking on the lead role in the series. but no other casting choices have been revealed.

NBC Season Premiere Schedule

NBC got things going a little faster than some other networks when it came to getting the TV season back up and running in full force. The premieres began at the end of December with the debut of new sitcom series Extended Family. Many popular shows have made their way back in January, and those returns will continue into February.

Below, you can check out the full schedule of NBC's season premieres.

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

8 – Extended Family (Series premiere)

8:30 – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 1

8 – America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

8 – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 – Extended Family (Time period premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

9 – La Brea (Season 3 premiere)

10 – Found (Final two episodes of season)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

8 – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

8 – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

8 – Transplant (Time period premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 29

10 – The Irrational (Final four episodes of season)

MONDAY, FEB. 26

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 – Deal or No Deal Island (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

MONDAY, MARCH 4

10 – Deal or No Deal Island (Time period premiere)