The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Reunites With Joseph Gordon-Levitt for New Peacock Mystery With Natasha Lyonne

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has appeared in every movie Rian Johnson has made to this point, and that’s not going to change as the acclaimed filmmaker heads up a new TV series. The actor starred in Johnson’s debut film, Brick, and took on a lead role in the sci-fi hit Looper. He has taken on at least a cameo role in each of Johnson’s other films since. In Johnson’s new series, Poker Face, Gordon-Levitt is taking on a larger role once again.

According to Variety, Gordon-Levitt has been tapped for a role in Poker Face, a 10-episode mystery series coming to Peacock. Russian Doll‘s Natasha Lyonne is set for the lead role in the series. It hasn’t yet been revealed how big Gordon-Levitt’s role will be just yet, but it won’t be a simple faceless cameo like his “role” in Knives Out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson will serve as writer, director, and executive producer on the series, Lyonne will also be executive producing, in addition to her role in front of the camera.

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching,” Johnson said when Poker Face was first ordered to series. “It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

Johnson is best known for his work on the big screen, helming the likes of Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He has done TV work on occasion, directing episodes of acclaimed shows Breaking Bad and Terriers. With Poker Face, he’ll be taking on a much bigger role.

“Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.”

Are you excited for Rian Johnson’s new series on Peacock? Let us know in the comments!