Rick and Morty Star Keith David Revisits Gargoyles, The Princess and the Frog, and Halo

Keith David decided to take fans on a tour of his voice-over career including Rick and Morty, Gargoyles, and countless other properties. You might not know what the actor looks like, but you’ve absolutely heard his voice on numerous occasions. He plays the President of the United States on the adult swim phenomenon. David is the absolutely velvety source of Goliath’s cadence in Gargoyles. In Halo, the Arbiter’s tone is highly recognizable as well. There are countless more appearances like Doctor Facilier in The Princess and The Frog. There are almost too many iconic roles to count. In nerd culture, you don’t get much more serious than bringing in David to give his trademark pathos to a role. (Final Space fans just nodded along because of his time as Bolo.) Check out the pipes down below:

The beloved actor spoke to Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt about his role as Goliath, and he minced no words about a possible return. “And why we haven't come back to a reboot. I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath,” he explained. “You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

Gargoyles’ cancellation is something that left a lot of fans scratching their heads. That sort of process is similar for David as well. “Of course it was a shock. Anytime something good like that, and you kind of wonder why because you see a lot of schlock on TV and sort of mindless stuff and stuff that really is not as good that lasts for years,” he said. “I certainly, and I'm not alone, wondered why we didn't or couldn't have gone on for many years. I mean, as far as I'm concerned, we could have been like the Simpsons and gone on and continued on.”

He also mentioned how much he loved playing Spawn as well. That was a perfect match for David’s performance.

“I was thrilled. Like Goliath, Spawn was one of my favorite characters. I often have described them as sort of flip sides of the same coin. You know, Spawn to me it was like Darth Vader making his way back to the forest in spite of himself,” he mused. “So I just love the journey that Spawn is on. Even though he is the Hellspawn, he winds up doing more good than evil. You know, he's not evil at all. I mean, really. He winds up working for the ultimate good of most of us.”

What’s your favorite Keith David role? Let us know down in the comments!