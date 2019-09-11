Spawn Voice Actor on Reprising Role for Mortal Kombat 11

Spawn is one of the most anticipated Mortal Kombat 11 characters who will be added to the game in 2020, and the hero’s fans would have it no other way than to hear original voice actor Keith David reprising his role as the fighter’s voice. The actor voiced the character in Todd McFarlane’s animated Spawn series which meant it was a tremendous announcement for those who watched the show to hear that David would indeed be returning as the voice of Spawn once again, this time in the latest Mortal Kombat game.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about the opportunity to lend his talents to Spawn once again, David said he was “thrilled” to return to the role. The actor ranked Spawn among his favorite characters to play alongside Goliath from Gargoyles.

“I was thrilled. Like Goliath, Spawn was one of my favorite characters,” David told ComicBook.com. “I often have described them as sort of flip sides of the same coin.”

David continued to share more insights into his thoughts on the character. While Spawn is often referred to as an antihero and certainly works in ways other superheroes may not, David said the character ultimately “winds up doing more good than evil” in the end.

“You know, Spawn to me it was like Darth Vader making his way back to the forest in spite of himself,” David said. “So I just love the journey that Spawn is on. Even though he is the Hellspawn, he winds up doing more good than evil. You know, he’s not evil at all. I mean, really. He winds up doing … working for the ultimate good of most of us. He only seems to strike out at the enemies of the people, not the … He doesn’t attack good people or people who do good things. He only goes after people who do bad things.”

How much good or evil Spawn will partake in when he’s in Mortal Kombat 11 will depend on who the hero is fighting, but we can expect his moves and Fatalities to be brutal regardless. Todd McFarlane teased some of the moves Spawn will have and said he encouraged NetherRealm Studios to “go crazy” with their plans.

Just as he’s returned to the role of Spawn for Mortal Kombat 11, David said he’s also down to “revisit Goliath.” Like many fans of the series have, he’s wondered why there hasn’t been a reboot yet.

Spawn will come to Mortal Kombat 11 first on March 26, 2020 for those who own the Kombat Pack pass.