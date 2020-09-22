Rick and Morty: Exclusive Season 4 Blu-ray Clip Offers a Look Behind-the-Scenes

✖

The fourth season of Rick and Morty was one of its wildest installments to-date, and fans can now dive even deeper into the series with its home release. Rick and Morty Season 4 is available on Blu-ray and DVD beginning on September 22nd (See on Amazon), allowing viewers to binge through the episodes once again, as well as gain some insight into how the show is made. In honor of the release, ComicBook.com can exclusively share a clip one of the special features from the Season 4 Blu-ray and DVD, in which producer Sydney Ryan dives into the dedication of the team that makes the show. You can check it out in the video above!

"If someone is working on our show, they're literally the best of the best," Ryan says in the clip. "Because we have such high expectations for our artists and our writers and for our production team, everyone has to be on their A-game all the time, because of how demanding this show is. At this point in the stage of production we're in, I'm always thinking about the show. I'll wake up in the middle of the night and be like, 'Oh, crap. I need to do this.' And I'll write a note to myself. In the morning, I'll do it right away. I can't turn off my Rick and Morty brain, it's part of my whole self now."

With Season 4 of Rick and Morty now available on Blu-ray, fans are wondering when Season 5 might arrive. Will there be another massive wait between installments? Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has an idea for the release schedule that could keep people from waiting too long for new seasons. His plan would be to release episodes on a monthly basis, so there would never really be a big break in the action.

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big even," Roiland explained to /Film. "I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I’m sure whatever it is will be the right decision.”

