Rick and Morty to Introduce New Character Next Season for a Good Cause

Over the past three seasons, Rick and Morty has crafted quite a lot of bizarre and memorable characters, and it looks like one lucky fan has a chance to join in on the fun. On Wednesday, the fundraising website Prizeo announced a new contest, which will give one fan an opportunity to be drawn into a future episode of Rick and Morty.

🚨@RickandMorty is introducing a new character this season🚨 You! Enter to win an opportunity to be drawn into a future Rick and Morty episode and hang out with creators #DanHarmon and @JustinRoiland in LA! Enter here: https://t.co/cDaZ2K7tcO pic.twitter.com/ayqAdSMwUS — Prizeo (@Prizeo) July 10, 2019

Each fan who donates at least $10 to the contest will be entered to win a trip for them and a friend to go to Los Angeles, meet series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, and tour the show’s production studio. The winner will then be drawn into a future episode as a background character and will get a bundle of Rick & Morty merchandise. Hotel and airfare will be included with the prize package.

The donations will benefit NEXT for AUTISM and Bergen County’s United Way, which help transform the national landscape of services for those with autism.

$10 will get fans 100 entries into the contest, with additional monetary tiers offering prizes like a Thank You e-card from Rick and Morty themselves, Funko POPs, t-shirts, and other merchandise.

This contest comes as the series begins a new chapter of sorts, after it was renewed for seventy more episodes by Cartoon Network last year.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland shared in an interview last year. “Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” Harmon said back in 2017. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

The Rick and Morty contest will be open until October 1st at 12:00 PST. To enter, click here.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty is expected to debut in November.