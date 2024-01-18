Rick Riordan Reveals Cover Art For Seventh Percy Jackson Book, Wrath of the Triple Goddess

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a new lease on life in all avenues of entertainment. Beyond the active Disney+ adaptation of The Lightning Thief, Rick Riordan released a sixth Percy Jackson book this past fall, The Chalice of the Gods. This new story takes place after the events of both the original pentalogy as well as The Heroes of Olympus sequel series but before everything within The Trials of Apollo goes down. Unlike past Percy Jackson tales, The Chalice of the Gods operates as a slice of life adventure, with Percy attempting to receive a godly college recommendation letter. At the end of that book, Percy successfully obtains one, leaving him with two more to go until he can apply to New Rome University.

"That is originally the way that I pitched it to the studios and to my editor," Riordan told ComicBook.com when asked if The Chalice of the Gods is the first of a new trilogy. "Those other ideas are out there. They are outlined. Really, it's just a matter of what timing makes sense and what does my schedule look like in terms of the producing of the TV show and all the other projects we have going on. The ideas are out there and so we'll have to see how that unfolds."

Percy Jackson 7's Cover Art Revealed

(Photo: Disney)

The son of Poseidon is about to feel the wrath of the triple goddess.

As announced last fall, Rick Riordan is developing a seventh story in the Percy Jackson novelized franchise, Wrath of the Triple Goddess. Details about the story remain close to the vest, although it is known that Percy, Mrs. O'Leary, and Hecate will factor in.

Taking to Instagram, Riordan revealed the cover arts for Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Wrath of the Triple Goddess.

"It's kind of a joke for me to say that his quest this time is trying to get into college, which is almost as difficult as saving the world," Riordan told ComicBook.com in September regarding Percy's new adventures. "Certainly it feels like that when you're in high school trying to get into college. This is not an Earth-ending event, even though it sometimes feels like that this is more a day in the life. This is, 'What is it like to be Percy Jackson on your average Tuesday?' I wanted to give readers a sense of that slice of life. It's such a breakneck pace in most of my books that you never really get to see Percy at rest or just kind of chilling with Annabeth and Grover and hanging out. It felt important to make that part of this story."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Wrath of the Triple Goddess hits bookshelves on September 24th.