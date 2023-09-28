Rick Riordan Teases Plans For New Percy Jackson Book Trilogy (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has new life on the novelized front. Following the release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, author Rick Riordan announced that a seventh installment in the franchise, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Wrath of the Triple Goddess, will be released in September 2024. Specifics are being kept secret for now, but it is known that The Wrath of the Triple Goddess will feature the return of Hecate and Mrs. O'Leary. This comes amidst a busy time for the Percy Jackson intellectual property, as a Disney+ adaptation of the first book in the series, The Lightning Thief, is set to hit the streaming service this December.

Warning – The rest of this article contains light spoilers from The Chalice of the Gods.

Rick Riordan Discusses Future Plans For Percy Jackson Books

(Photo: Disney Publishing)

As chronicled in Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, Percy needs to obtain three godly letters of recommendation in order to apply to New Rome University. With Percy only pursuing that first recommendation letter in The Chalice of the Gods, Rick Riordan confirmed to ComicBook.com that he envisions Percy's senior year as a trilogy.

"That is originally the way that I pitched it to the studios and to my editor," Riordan said. "Those other ideas are out there. They are outlined. Really, it's just a matter of what timing makes sense and what does my schedule look like in terms of the producing of the TV show and all the other projects we have going on. The ideas are out there and so we'll have to see how that unfolds."

Unlike past Percy Jackson quests, The Chalice of the Gods operates with significantly less stress. Percy, Grover and Annabeth are not necessarily racing against the clock and check in with their day-to-day human lives during their pursuit of the titular chalice.

Even though the world is not at stake, Riordan emphasized that Percy's personal mission in these new stories still holds a tremendous amount of weight.

"It's kind of a joke for me to say that his quest this time is trying to get into college, which is almost as difficult as saving the world," Riordan said. "Certainly it feels like that when you're in high school trying to get into college. This is not an Earth-ending event, even though it sometimes feels like that this is more a day in the life. This is, 'What is it like to be Percy Jackson on your average Tuesday?' I wanted to give readers a sense of that slice of life. It's such a breakneck pace in most of my books that you never really get to see Percy at rest or just kind of chilling with Annabeth and Grover and hanging out. It felt important to make that part of this story."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods is available now.