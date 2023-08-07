Rick Riordan Pays Tribute to Percy Jackson Cast in Chalice of the Gods

2023 has been a banner year for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The franchise kicked things off in January when cameras were rolling for the final few weeks of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 production. The eight-episode Disney+ series officially wrapped filming in February. In May, author Rick Riordan released the first Percy Jackson spin-off book, The Sun and the Star, alongside co-author Mark Oshiro. Things stayed quiet for the subsequent summer months until San Diego Comic-Con in July, as the convention was home to the show's first character posters which spotlighted Walker Scobell's Percy, Leah Jeffries's Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri's Grover.

While future plans for the show's promotion and premiere remain unclear at this time, the next big Percy Jackson release has set its rollout. Riordan is set to release a sixth book within the main Percy Jackson franchise entitled Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods. This book won't deal with a world-in-the-balance threat like past adventures as it has been touted as a fun adventure between the franchise's core trio before they head to college.

Rick Riordan Dedicates Percy Jackson 6 to Disney+ Cast

As shared on his Instagram, Rick Riordan has dedicated Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods to the Disney+ trio of Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Jeffries.

"To Walker, Aryan, and Leah," the dedication reads. "Here's to new adventures!"

What is Chalice of the Gods About?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods will follow Percy during his senior year of high school. It takes place after the events of the Heroes of Olympus sequel series but before the Trials of Apollo books, making it technically the 11th installment within the greater universe's chronology. In order to ensure he can get into New Rome University, Percy needs to gather letters of recommendations from gods themselves, which sets quests in motion.

"Back in 2019, when we were beginning to explore the idea of a new Percy Jackson adaption, I pitched an idea to Disney that I hoped might convince them to move things along," Riordan shared earlier this year. "If they'd help me get a live-action series off the ground, I would be willing to write a new Percy Jackson novel, or even several, which Disney Publishing could release when the show came out."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods hits bookshelves on September 26th.