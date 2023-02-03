Percy Jackson: Cast and Crew Celebrate Season One Wrapping Production

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has wrapped production. The eight-episode serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels yelled "cut!" for the final time this past Thursday, marking the end of filming and the start of a lengthy post-production process. Riordan has emphasized that the time spent on editing and polishing the first season will take "almost as long" as filming, meaning that Percy Jackson won't be ready until the end of 2023. Mix in an expected marketing campaign as well, and its increasingly likely that the first season won't air until sometime in early 2024.

While the journey ahead is only just beginning, Riordan and company took the time to celebrate Percy Jackson wrapping production on Season 1. The cast and crew hosted a wrap party that featured lightning bolt cookies, a photo booth, and an ice sculpture complete with a Pegasus and Greek columns.

A look at the #PercyJackson & The Olympians wrap party!



“At the wrap lunch, I eat the Master Cookie.”



That's a wrap, folks! Ice sculpture at lunch today. Months and months of post production still to do, but principle photography is done for PJOTV season one!



The ice sculpture notably labels itself as "SEASON ONE," reaffirming past quotes from Riordan that a sophomore installment is fully-anticipated.

The cast and crew now join Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) and Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) who both wrapped their scenes earlier in the production process. Simhadri filmed up until the final week, while Bushnell's responsibilities concluded this past December.

Percy Jackson Season 1 is set to chronicle the events of The Lightning Thief, the first installment in the five-book series. Riordan has often emphasized that this upcoming televised adaptation is faithful to the source material, and set photos have indicated that a number of key chapters will be brought to life in these first eight episodes. Memorable locations like Yancy Academy, the Lotus Casino, and the Underworld will all factor into this first run.

"I have seen early director's cuts for episodes 1-6 and all the dailies for episodes seven and eight," Riordan shared last month. "I am now confident in predicting [that] if you're a fan of the books or even if you just love a good adventure, you are going to love this show."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now in post-production.