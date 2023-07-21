Will Disney+'s Percy Jackson Be Affected by Actors' and Writers' Strikes? Rick Riordan Responds

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming to Disney+. A serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels was first set in motion back in Spring 2020, eventually casting and filming in 2022. The eight-episode first season shot from June 2022 until this past February, wrapping principal photography five months ago. After cameras stopped rolling, Percy Jackson turned to the editors' room to cut together its first season and polish the various VFX shots that will be used to bring the Underworld, Olympus, and other iconic locations to life. While all parties involved are anticipating a second season, progress on that has been halted due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Promotion for Season 1 has also been greatly reduced, as the Screen Actors Guild strike has prevented actors from promoting their current or upcoming projects.

Future installment aspirations aside, Percy Jackson is still making sound movement on Season 1. Taking to Threads, Riordan confirmed that Percy Jackson Season 1's post production work on the show's special effects has been unchanged by the strikes.

"Reviewing some of the special effects for the PJO show, because thankfully that aspect of our post production work is not affected by the ongoing strikes," Riordan wrote. "Only a few finished clips so far but they look fantastic. Our three main actors in action, with all the finishing touches, perfect."

Riordan has emphasized in the past that the Percy Jackson post production process will take just about as long as filming itself. If schedules are that lined up, this would mean just about half of the Percy Jackson editing work is complete.

Percy Jackson at San Diego Comic-Con

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a small presence this week at San Diego Comic-Con, as a new official image from the show was spotted on the SDCC floor. Beyond that, the official Percy Jackson teaser poster is featured on SDCC bags, and a Camp Half-Blood-related event is scheduled for Saturday, July 21st at 3 PM ET.

This has led to some speculation that a trailer could be coming at SDCC, but Riordan himself has downplayed that possibility.

"No news on a trailer. That's probably still quite a ways off," Riordan wrote. "In the meantime, sure would help if the studios would come back to the negotiating table and resolve these strikes!"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently labelled on Disney+ as having a 2024 release.