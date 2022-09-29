Rings of Power: All Confirmed Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings TV Series
Unlike so many other shows that premiere on streaming these days, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still premieres just one new episode every week. Arriving late in the night on Fridays, the Amazon Prime Video series is able to capture audiences attention in ways that other streaming shows can't, while also forcing a lot of questions from those that aren't steeped in Tolkien lore. As we continued to cover the series week to week, and in the off-time between seasons, we've collected all of our spoiler-centric stories and details for the show in one place, which you can find below!
Rings of Power Middle-earth Locations Guide
The Rings of Power goes out of its way to throw new locations at the viewer fast, and though it offers an idea of where everything is thanks to showing to on the map, it's still a lot to take in for newcomers.
The Rings of Power Stars Explain the Schism Forming on Numenor
When viewers first visit Númenor, it is a nation on the brink of a cultural schism. Lloyd Owen, who plays Elendil, the future King of Men who will stand toe-to-toe with Sauron during the final battle of the War of the Last Alliance, described the situation to ComicBook.com.
Rings of Power Has Secretly Introduced Mordor
The first episode of the series revealed one major location, The Southlands, which many had sleuthed out on the map of Middle-earth as being the spot where Mordor will eventually be.
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage and another foe is lignering.
Shooting Rings of Power's Tunnel Scene Was Even More Stressful Than It Looked
Ismael Cruz Córdova opens up about tackling that stressful scene with the orcs in the tunnels beneath Middle-earth.
Rings of Power Just Introduced a Key Element of Lord of the Rings Mythology
A major piece of The Lord of the Rings puzzle has already been introduced and it was done so quickly that you may not have even noticed.
Who is Adar? New Mystery Character Explained
The mysterious character is chief among the orcs in the Southlands, but his identity remains largely a question mark.
Who is Morgoth in The Rings of Power?
Despite being the main antagonist of the conflict, which defined the entire First Age of Middle-earth, there's not much about Morgoth that is revealed in the show. Luckily J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology is very dense, so we've got the answers.
Are Harfoots in Rings of Power Actually Hobbits?
In the same way that there are multiple variations of Elves in The Lord of the Rings, there are also variations of Hobbits, learn more here.
Is Gandalf In the New Lord Of The Rings TV Show?
Among the many theories about the identity of the Meteor Man is not only that he's Sauron, but that perhaps he's none other than Gandalf the Grey.
Who is The Stranger/Meteor Man?
The character known only as The Stranger is one of the many mysterious additions to the world. So who is he really?
What Are the Seeing Stones?
A key piece of Tolkien mythology made its debut in The Rings of Power, and the Palantir are very powerful.
What is Mithril?
The Dwarves of Moria have found the material, and it's key to the survival of the Elves.
Who is Sauron?
With season one almost complete, Sauron hasn't actually appeared in the TV series yet, but there are many suspects.