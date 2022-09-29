Rings of Power: All Confirmed Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings TV Series

Rings of Power Middle-earth Locations Guide The Rings of Power goes out of its way to throw new locations at the viewer fast, and though it offers an idea of where everything is thanks to showing to on the map, it's still a lot to take in for newcomers. prevnext

Is Gandalf In the New Lord Of The Rings TV Show? Among the many theories about the identity of the Meteor Man is not only that he's Sauron, but that perhaps he's none other than Gandalf the Grey. prevnext