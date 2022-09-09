Rings of Power Just Introduced a Key Element of Lord of the Rings Mythology

Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! We knew that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would tie into J.R.R. Tolkien's original trilogy by virtue of being set thousands of years beforehand, and showcasing the creation of the titular rings, but the series is moving pretty fast in terms of getting all those pieces in the right place. This week's new episode of the series just introduced a major piece of The Lord of the Rings puzzle and it did it so quickly that you may not have even noticed.

After Elendil brings both Galadriel and Halbrand to Númenor in the latest episode of the series, the pair are told by the Queen Regent that they're to remain in the palace while their request for passage to Middle-earth is considered. In a private meeting between Queen Regent Míriel and Elendil later on however, she charges the sailor with keeping tabs on Galadriel while she remains on her shores and to help him in his duties she hands him a sword, one that Lord of the Rings fans will immediately recognize as none other than Narsil.

What is the significance of the sword Narsil?

In the context of The Last Alliance of Men and Elves, the major battle that saw the destruction of Sauron (as seen in the opening prologue of Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring), Narsil is the sword that Elendil continues to wield in battle. Though Elendil would attempt to fight Sauron with his weapon, he would be slain and the sword itself broken into two pieces. As fans may recall, this is when his son Isildur picks up the broken sword and cuts the One Ring from Sauron's hand and brings the conflict, largely, to an end. Isildur then took the pieces of Narsil with him where they would be passed onto his heirs. A few thousand years later none other than Aragornhimself would come into possession of them, being the rightful king of Gondor and all.

Is that Rings of Power sword actually Aragorn's sword?

After sitting in two pieces for thousands of years, Narsil would be reforged into a new weapon during The Third Age and the War of the Ring. Now called Andúril, aka the Flame of the West, aka the Sword that was Broken, Aragorn would wield it into the final battle against Sauron and then carry it with him throughout his reign as the King of Gondor. So in short, yes, the sword they just introduced in The Rings of Power will actually be Aragorn's sword, but it will be a while before that happens.

