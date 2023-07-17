The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Wrapped Filming Ahead of Actors’ Strike

As shows like Daredevil: Born Again and films like Deadpool 3 shut down because of writers’ and actors’ strikes, some streamers have managed to get productions through the finish line ahead of the work stoppages. In one example, Prime Video was able to film the entirety of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two by the time SAG-AFTRA ordered its members on strike this week.

Though exact details on the show’s sophomore outing have yet to be unearthed, it’s expected the story will heavily involved the introduction of Sauron, who was formally introduced in the first season’s closing moments.

“I think part of the beauty of a character like Sauron and this situation is that it really is how you read it,” Rings of Power showrunner Gennifer Hutchinson told us. “And I would love for fans to be able to bring their own interpretation to that. Obviously, I think the actor has his own. We all have our own feeling. Is it genuine or not? And I think that’s a little bit of the beauty of it is it could really go either way.”

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power About?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth’s Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron’s master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The second season has yet to set a release date.