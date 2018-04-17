‘Riverdale’ Goes Behind-The-Scenes of ‘Carrie: The Musical’ with “A Night We’ll Never Forget” Music Video

The CW has released a special, behind-the-scenes look at Riverdale‘s upcoming musical episode, “A Night to Remember”.

The video sees the show’s cast getting ready for the big opening of Riverdale High’s production of Carrie: The Musical while singing “A Night We’ll Never Forget” from the production. You can check out the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the musical brings together all of Riverdale‘s major players, even Jughead (Cole Sprouse) though he is recording the events instead of singing and dancing like everyone else. The music video gives fans their first solid look at the episode, something that has been teased by the series for several months now, and if the clip is any indication it really will be a night to remember for Archie and his friends.

However, even with the singing and dancing, there will still be plenty of drama. As we’ve seen in photos for Wednesday night’s episode there’s a lot more than singing going on behind the scenes. The photos hint that Betty (Lili Reinhardt) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) friendship appears to be taking a turn after the two split a few episodes back. The show’s cast themselves have also teased that there’s darkness around the musical episode.

“I don’t think it’d be Riverdale if there wasn’t something tragic about a musical episode,” Cole Sprouse said at Riverdale‘s recent PaleyFest panel. “It can be a breath of fresh air for people who have been watching a debilitating series of events for these characters. But we still find a way to pick you up and slam you back down.”

That tease of a sharp turn is, in part, why Carrie was chosen for the school’s production.

“I’m a huge fanatic of Carrie, the novel and then the movie,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said during a recent interview. “I was obsessed with the Broadway flop of Carrie: The Musical. Five or six years ago, one of my good friends revived it off-Broadway, and he revealed it to be the gem that I always knew it was. So, we thought, ‘This would thematically be a great musical for Riverdale to do.’ That show also has archetypes like the good girl next door, the nice boy who takes Carrie to the prom. It felt like we could play with these archetypes.’”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “A Night to Remember” airs Wednesday, April 18.