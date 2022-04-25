Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a promo for "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog," the twelfth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, May 1st. This week's episode was, in a word, bonkers with Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) travelling through various points in time as she sought a way to save Pop's from Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea)—and discovered what may be the truth about Percival in the process. Next week, Archie (K.J. Apa) and his friends come up with a plan to deal with Percival, but unfortunately, he gets wind of it—and may just use the weather to stop them. You can check out the promo as well as the episode synopsis below.

"THE FOG COMES TO RIVERDALE — After uncovering what Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) has planned for the town, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to oust the current town council and instate their own. But when Percival catches wind of their secret meeting, he and Alice (Mädchen Amick) use an upcoming weather event to scare the town into staying in their homes…while they carry out the next step of Percival's master plan. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon."

Riverdale was recently renewed for Season 7 along with a handful of other series on The CW, though series star Cole Sprouse recently said that most of the actors on the fan-favorite series are ready to wrap Riverdale and its mysteries up "with a bow".

"I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control," Sprouse said of working on the series. "We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

It was also recently announced that Kiernan Shipka will be returning to Riverdale this season as Sabrina Spellman. No details were provided about the character's return, though the Shipka did appear during the five-episode "Rivervale" event that kicked off Season 6.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog" will air on Sunday, May 1st.