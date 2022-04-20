Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog”, the twelfth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, May 1st. In this week’s upcoming episode, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) will time travel in search of answers and a way to fight back against Percival Pickens’ (Chris O’Shea) plans for Riverdale and while fans will have to wait until Sunday to see how that shakes out, from the sounds of things in the episode that follows, Tabitha’s travels net some answers. According to the synopsis, Percival’s plan is uncovered and now it’s time for Archie and company to enact a plan of their own.

Unfortunately, that won’t be easy. Percival gets wind that they’re up to something so he and Alice have to trick people into staying home so they can go forward with Percival’s plan and thwart the opposition. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

“THE FOG COMES TO RIVERDALE — After uncovering what Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has planned for the town, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to oust the current town council and instate their own. But when Percival catches wind of their secret meeting, he and Alice (Mädchen Amick) use an upcoming weather event to scare the town into staying in their homes…while they carry out the next step of Percival’s master plan. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon.”

Percival has become a character that fans have developed quite a few theories about. Percival also has powers and has been shown to have mind control powers — something he calls the “power of persuasion”. He definitely seems a little sinister so fans theorize he could be a warlock descended from true evil, that he’s out to finish what the late Hiram Lodge started, and even that Pickens is actually General Pickens himself considering Percival’s actions seem to line up quite a bit with some of the General’s from the town’s history (driving out the Uktena, tribe, anyone?) Whatever the case, it certainly sounds that the stakes are starting to get higher for everyone in the town now that Percival is on the scene.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog” will air on Sunday, May 1st.