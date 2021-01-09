Riverdale "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders", the second episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The episode was originally meant to be part of the show's fourth season, but due to production the series due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, this episode is now part of the upcoming fifth season, serving to wrap up the events of Season Four before a time-jump that will see big changes for Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and everyone else in Riverdale. Following the series premiere, which will see the Riverdale kids heading to prom, "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" is set to see Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into those creepy tapes take a turn while it sounds like big changes are on the horizon for their friends.

Once Riverdale clears up the Season Four storylines at the start or Season Five, things will jump forward at least five years in time, taking the characters into their post-college lives as adults, which is new territory for the series and something that Reinhart said in an interview last year that she was really excited for.

"Season Five we're actually doing, I believe, a seven-year time jump into the future so we're not going to be teenagers anymore," Reinhart said. "I'm really psyched about it. I think it'll be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto, our showrunner, was like, 'Yeah, let's revamp.' You know, we're not just stuck in high school for seven seasons."

You can check out the synopsis for the season premiere of Riverdale here and check out the synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" below.

GAME CHANGER — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner). Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move. Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Devon Turner (#502). Original airdate 1/27/2021.

Riverdale returns for its fifth season on Wednesday, January 20th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders" airs Wednesday, January 27th.