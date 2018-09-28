'Riverdale': "Chapter Thirty-Seven: Fortune and Men’s Eyes" Synopsis Revealed

The CW has revealed the official synopsis for "Chapter Thirty-Seven: Fortune and Men's Eyes," the second episode of Riverdale's third season, set to air on October 17.

Both the title and the episode synopsis leave little doubt that Archie Andrews will be convicted in his murder trial and head to jail in the second episode of the season.

Why?

Well, for starters, Riverdale continues its series-long streak of naming episodes after other books and films. In this instance, Fortune and Men's Eyes is a 1967 play and 1971 film written by John Herbert about a young man's experience in prison, exploring themes of homosexuality and sexual slavery.

...So there's that.

There is also the fact that within the synopsis itself, it says that "Archie navigates his new surroundings," which suggests that he will have new surroundings to navigate.

Anybody else looking forward to the moment when he gets to meet his new roommate, Hal "Black Hood" Cooper?

It seems unlikely Archie himself will be exploring the homoerotic themes of the original play, although the writers are seemingly giving Kevin Keller and his boyfriend Moose Mason more to do in the episode.

As fans will remember, Archie was framed for murder by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) in the Season 2 finale, and the town will be pulling out all of the stops with regards to his trial. But if the Season 3 trailer, and the time that Archie is spending behind bars, is any indication, then the turnout of the trial might not be the most positive thing.

You can see the official synopsis below, and keep an eye out for the first episode of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, from the same creative team, later in October.

FIRST DAY JITTERS

After a gruesome discovery is made in the forest, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) team up to investigate Riverdale's latest mystery.

As Archie (KJ Apa) navigates his new surroundings, Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a plan to bring a bit of home to him. Elsewhere, when Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) decides to join the RROTC, Kevin (Casey Cott) worries he may be pulling away from him.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Michael Grassi.

"Chapter Thirty-Seven: Fortune and Men's Eyes" will debut on Wednesday, October 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.