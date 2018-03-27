Riverdale Star Teases There’s More to the Mystery of Chic Cooper

There’s a lot more to the long-lost Cooper son, Chic, on Riverdale. While fans have long thought something was off about Betty’s brother, last week’s reveal that he’s not Hal’s son confirmed that Chic isn’t all he seems. Now one of the show’s stars says there is vastly more to the story.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty on The CW drama, explained during a panel at PaleyFest (via PopSugar) that there’s a lot more to discover about Chic (Hart Denton).

“The mystery of Chic is just being unraveled,” Reinhart said. “There’s so much that we’re about to find out about this person who is just seemingly an intruder in their home. The mystery of Chic is just beginning to unfold, and it carries through the end of the season. So, there’s a lot, a lot to unveil.”

A lot might be an understatement. Last week, we discovered that Chic isn’t really a Cooper. Betty took a piece of dental floss out of Chic’s trash to test to see if Chic had a claim on the Blossom fortune only for it to come back that Chic is definitely not a Cooper. Alice (Madchen Amick) dismissed it by admitting that Chic isn’t Hal’s son, but even with a mysterious paternity Chic has secrets. Audiences still don’t know the situation that lead to the murder of the mystery man in the Cooper home and on top of that, Chic has been seen creepily cutting people out of a Cooper family photo one-by-one, driving first Hal, then Polly away. With Betty set to move in with Jughead, that leaves Alice alone with Chic, something that might be his plan. Chic has mentioned not being sure Alice has enough love to go around.

“Chic’s got some skeletons but he’s a sweet guy, too,” Denton told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “There’s a lot of layers to Chic that I’m excited for the world of Riverdale to kind of peel back and see because he … The thing with Chic is he’s had a crazy upbringing with Alice… sending him off and sort of, then, that full circle coming back around in a time of — an intense time in the Cooper house. I feel like Chic is coming into this situation at the perfect moment.”

Whatever Chic is up to and just how dark he really is, fans will surely be intrigued to find out.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.