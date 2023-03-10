Riverdale Final Season Premiere Synopsis Released

The triumphs and defeats of The CW's Riverdale are about to come to a close, with the series airing its seventh and final season later this month. There's been a lot of hype around what weird and wonderful moments Riverdale's last episodes have in store — and now we have an idea of how they'll kick off. The CW has released a synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred Eighteen: Don't Worry Darling", Riverdale's Season 7 premiere. You can check it out below.

"RIVERDALE 1955 – After coming together to stop Bailey's comet, the gang find themselves transported back to a simpler time – Riverdale 1955. While Archie (KJ Apa) attempts to impress the new girl Veronica (Camila Mendes), a Hollywood starlet, who has just arrived at Riverdale High, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sees her as a threat and formulates a plan to take her down. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) take a stand against Principal Featherhead after he stonewalls their attempts to write about the murder of Emmet Till. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attempts to convince the gang that they're from the future. Madchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Danielle Iman."

What is Season 7 of Riverdale about?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life-including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star. It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook)-Riverdale's Guardian Angel-that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so...is that such a bad thing?

Are you excited for the seventh and final season of Riverdale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale's Season 7 premiere will air on Wednesday, March 29th at 9/8c on The CW.